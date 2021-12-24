UN Experts Urge Release of Kashmiri Human Rights Defender

Srinagar, MINA – A group of UN Human Rights experts urged Indian authorities to immediately release Kashmiri human rights defender Khurram Parvez.

“We are concerned that one month after Parvez’s arrest, he is still deprived of his liberty in what appears to be a new incident of retaliation for his lawful activities as a human rights defender and because he has spoken out about abuses,” the experts said as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Friday.

They said Parvez had worked extensively to document human rights abuses, including “enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings,” in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Among these experts are Mary Lawlor, special rapporteur for human rights defenders; Fionnuala Ni Aolain, Special Rapporteur on the protection of human rights in counter-terrorism; and Morris Tidball-Binz, special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions.

“We call on the Indian authorities to release him immediately and ensure his rights to freedom and security,” the experts said.

Parvez was arrested on November 22 under India’s counter-terrorism law, the Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act (UAPA).

Experts say that while Parvez is being held at the Rohini Prison Complex, one of the three most overcrowded and unclean prisons in the country, there is a direct risk to his health and safety, particularly from Covid-19. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)