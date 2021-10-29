UK Condemns Isareli New Illegal Settlement Construction

London, MINA – The United Kongdom condemns the recent announcement by the Israeli Government that it will increase the construction of settlement units in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

James Cleverly, Minister of the Middle East and North Africa, reiterated his country’s position on Israel’s illegal settlement activities, WAFA reported.

Cleverly said settlements are illegal under international law and present an obstacle to peace and stability.

“We urge the Israeli Government to reverse the decisions on October 24 and October 27 to advance the construction of settlement units in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Settlements are illegal under international law and present an obstacle to peace and stability,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)