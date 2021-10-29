Select Language

Latest
-321 min. agoUN Urges Mali to End Hereditary Slavery
-215 min. agoIsraeli Occupation Threatens to Cut Off Electricity in West Bank
41 min. agoRussia Condemns and Disappoints Israel Builds Settlements in West Bank
50 min. agoIndonesian President to Visit Italy, United Kingdom, UAE
2 hours agoUK Condemns Isareli New Illegal Settlement Construction
Slideshow

UK Condemns Isareli New Illegal Settlement Construction

Photo: Anadolu Agency

London, MINA – The United Kongdom condemns the recent announcement by the Israeli Government that it will increase the construction of settlement units in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

James Cleverly, Minister of the Middle East and North Africa, reiterated his country’s position on Israel’s illegal settlement activities, WAFA reported.

Cleverly said settlements are illegal under international law and present an obstacle to peace and stability.

“We urge the Israeli Government to reverse the decisions on October 24 and October 27 to advance the construction of settlement units in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Settlements are illegal under international law and present an obstacle to peace and stability,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news