UEA Starts Up First Nuclear Plant in the Arab World

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The UAE has successfully conducted start up operations the first nuclear plant in the Arab world. The nuclear power plant, named Barakah, is located in Abu Dhabi.

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a historic project that enhances the UAE’s leading role in the global clean energy transition

The UAE is the first in the Arab World and 33rd internationally to produce clean electricity from nuclear energy.

According to the official statement of the UAE Embassy in Jakarta received by MINA on Saturday, ​​the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is not only a power plant, but also a social, educational and economic stimulus.

Since its development, the UAE Program, through the development of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has contributed to the ability of the UAE to work in several new fields such as nuclear medicine, the space program and nuclear engineering.

“The Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is an example of the country’s ability to develop large-scale international projects that are safe despite the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said the UAE Embassy statement.

“Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation is proud to have developed the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program for the United Arab Emirates according to the highest international standards of safety, security, transparency and nuclear non-proliferation,”.

The statement said that Barakah plant, when fully operational, will generate 25% of the nation’s electricity, while preventing the release of 21 million tons of carbon emissions annually, which is equivalent to removing 3.2 million cars off the road road.

UAE Nationals make up more than 60% of the total 3,000-strong workforce. Females account for 20%, which is considered to be one of the highest percentages in this sector on an international level.

The nuclear reactor project was built in collaboration with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), a SOE from South Korea. The UAE is the only country to have bought a KEPCO reactor.

ENEC awarded the Initial Contract for the construction of the Barakah power plant to KEPCO in 2009. The contract is valued at $ 20 billion.

KEPCO itself has more than 40 years of experience and expertise in building and operating nuclear energy plants. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)