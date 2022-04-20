UAE Summons Israeli Ambassador to Strongly Protest Attacks in Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) summoned the Israeli Ambassador in Abu Dhabi and issued a strong protest and condemnation of the country over the attacks on Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement quoted by Wafa, Wednesday, the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation stressed the need to immediately stop such acts, provide full protection for worshipers, respect the right of Palestinians to carry out their religious rituals, and stop any practices that violate the sanctity of the people and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In addition, he expressed concern over the escalation of tensions that threaten stability and security in the region.

He also underlined the need to respect the role of the Jordanian Hashemite Kingdom’s guard over holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law and the existing historical situation and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Waqf Administration and the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hashemy stressed the need to foster a suitable environment that would allow the return of serious negotiations to achieve a just and comprehensive peace and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with valid international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)