UAE Close All Shopping Centers to Tackle Coronavirus

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) closed all shopping centers two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday, March 23.

The closure of all shopping centers consists of malls, fish, meat and vegetable markets, within the next 48 hours for two weeks, and can be extended according to the existing conditions.

The closure is excluded for pharmacies, groceries, supermarkets, importer stores, and sale of fish, meat, vegetables in bulk.

All restaurants are also only allowed to accept delivery services, and may not accept customer visits.

MINA Correspondent’s report in Khartoum said the UAE government also requested that residents stay at home, not leave the house except for urgent needs, work, buy basic needs in the form of medicines, foodstuffs, or travel using private vehicles by adhering to the use of face masks and appeals health.

The government also calls on residents to keep their distance and avoid gathering with the crowds.

Another appeal, the number of passengers of private vehicles should not exceed three people, not to the hospital unless an emergency,

“Anyone who violates will get a sentence of imprisonment or a fine,” the government warned. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)