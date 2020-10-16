U-16 Indonesian Football Team to Hold Trials in Dubai

Jakarta, MINA – The Coach of the U-16 Indonesia Football Team, Bima Sakti, said that his team will hold two trial matches in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“In syaallah, this time we will try it abroad. The U-16 Indonesian football team will train against the U-16 UAE national team. The match is planned to be held twice,” Bima said in a written statement received by MINA.

“I can confirm it because our visas have been completed,” said the coach from Balikpapan, East Kalimantan.

Bima said he would bring 22 Indonesian U-16 national team players to the UAE. However, PSSI has not announced the names of the 22 players.

Even so, PSSI has summoned a list of 22 Indonesian U-16 national team players to arrive in Jakarta soon. Because according to the plan, the Indonesian U-16 national team will depart for the UAE on 19 October 2020.

“The schedule is that we will play against the U-16 UAE national team on October 21 and 24,” Bima Sakti said.

The Indonesian U-16 National Team has only held training in Bekasi and Cikarang amid the Covid-19 pandemic. For this reason, Bima is eager to know the performance by sparring abroad.

This is because as part of the preparations for the U-16 Indonesia National Team to play at the 2020 U-16 Asian Cup which will be held early next year. (R/R7/RE1)

