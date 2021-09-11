Two Palestinian Prisoners Who Escaped from Israeli Prison Arrested

Nazareth, MINA – Israeli media, Hebrew Channel 12, on Friday reported that two of the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Israeli prison, Gilboa were caught by Israeli police in Nazareth, the northern occupied Palestinian territory.

MINA contributors in Gaza reported that the two were identified as Mahmoud Al-Arda, 46 and Yaaqob Qadri, 49 from Jenin province in the northern West Bank.

The other four have not been found despite a massive Israeli search operation conducting in various areas.

The six prisoners were able to escape even though Israeli prisons are equipped with super tight security levels.

They managed to escape through an earthen hole in the prison that was dug using only a small spoon. (T-L-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)