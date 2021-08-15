Twelve US Institutions Urge Speaker of Congress to Stop Demolitions in Silwan

Washington, MINA – Twelve pro-Palestine institutions in the United States have demanded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer to immediately intervene to halt Israel’s decision to demolish 16 homes for Palestinian citizens in the neighborhood of Silwan in occupied Jerusalem.

The institutions said in a statement that Pelosi and Schumer have the power to press Israel to stop the demolitions and the policy of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinians.

“Since May 2021, hundreds of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem, including 16 households in the Al-Bustan neighborhood, have faced the risk of arbitrary expulsion. The US support for Israel and the policy of silence about its crimes against the Palestinians encourage it to commit more ethnic cleansing practices,” said the statement as quoted from Wafa.

Sponsors of the campaign include: Justice for Justice, American Muslims for Palestine, Arab Resource and Organizing Center, Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Eyewitness Palestine, and Jewish Voices for Peace, and the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights.

The campaign urges Pelosi and Schumer to press the Israeli government immediately to stop scheduled evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in the Al-Bustan district in Silwan.

It also urges them to stop supporting and encouraging the Israeli government’s continuous violations of human rights against the Palestinians. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)