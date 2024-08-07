Select Language

Latest
-292 min. agoTurkey Submits Request with ICJ to Join Genocide Case against Israel: Report
7 hours agoHamas Names Khalil Al-Hayya as Deputy to Yahya Al-Sinwar
8 hours agoPalestinian Death Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Rises to 39,653
9 hours agoYahya Al-Sinwar's Election Strengthens Armed Resistance: Researcher
10 hours agoMuhammad Yunus to Head Bangladesh's Transitional Government
Europe

Turkey Submits Request with ICJ to Join Genocide Case against Israel: Report

The Hague, MINA – Turkey has filed a formal request with the International Court of Justice to join South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel, Turkey’s state-run news agency reports as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Turkey’s ambassador to The Netherlands submitted a declaration of intervention at the UN court in The Hague.

Turkey, one of the fiercest critics of Israel’s actions in Gaza, becomes the latest nation to seek to participate in the case.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of genocide, called for it to be punished in international courts and criticized Western nations for backing Israel.

Israel has strongly rejected accusations of genocide. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news