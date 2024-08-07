Turkey Submits Request with ICJ to Join Genocide Case against Israel: Report

The Hague, MINA – Turkey has filed a formal request with the International Court of Justice to join South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel, Turkey’s state-run news agency reports as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Turkey’s ambassador to The Netherlands submitted a declaration of intervention at the UN court in The Hague.

Turkey, one of the fiercest critics of Israel’s actions in Gaza, becomes the latest nation to seek to participate in the case.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of genocide, called for it to be punished in international courts and criticized Western nations for backing Israel.

Israel has strongly rejected accusations of genocide. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)