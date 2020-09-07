Turkey: Relocation of the Serbian Embassy to Jerusalem Violates International Law

Ankara, MINA – Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its deep concern over Serbia’s decision to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the occupied city of Jerusalem.

The ministry underlined in a statement on Saturday, as quoted by Palinfo, Israel’s annexation of Jerusalem was declared null and void by the international community and the United Nations.

“This shows that the solution to the Palestinian question is based on the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state over the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement said.

The ministry stressed that the relocation of the embassies of several countries to the city of Jerusalem is clearly a violation of international law.

In that statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry called on all countries in the world to comply with UN resolutions, respect the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, and refrain from any steps that would deepen the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Serbia’s intention to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)