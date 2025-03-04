SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Tunisians Demand Accountability for Dual National who Served in Israeli Army

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)

Tunis, MINA – Dozens of Tunisians are demanding accountability for a Tunisian-Israeli citizen who served in the Israeli occupation army during the war on the besieged Gaza Strip, Middle East Monitor reported.

Photos and video clips of Tunisian Jewish singer from the city of Djerba, Che Mimoun, wearing the military uniform of the Israeli occupation army while in Gaza during the genocidal war, have gone viral on social media, sparking a wave of anger among Tunisians, who are demanding his trial on charges of participating in the Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Tunisian authorities have also called for him to be tried on charges of “complicity” in the burning of homes in the Gaza Strip, citing footage shared by Palestinian media.

Social media users said Mimoun, who is known as a singer in a number of nightclubs in the Gammarth area in northern Tunis, joined the Israeli mechanized infantry brigade soon after the war broke out in Gaza.

Soon after his video went viral, Mimoun restricted access to his social media accounts on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn, while only a few videos remained on his YouTube channel.

In the video clip circulating on social media, Mimoun appears in Israeli military uniform accompanied by a number of Israeli occupation soldiers, in December 2023, singing a Hebrew song titled “Joy Will Make You Live… The World Ahead of You”.

In the clip, Maimoun is shown as a French-Israeli soldier on the front lines and a singer specializing in Arabic music.

Social media users asked whether Tunisia will hold accountable Tunisian-Israeli Jews who participated in the Israeli genocide in Gaza, especially since the law prohibits its citizens from enlisting in foreign armies. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

