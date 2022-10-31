TraveLearn Gains A Lot of Attraction of Tour & Travel Entrepreneurs

Jakarta, MINA – Ari Chandra Kurniawan, Founder and CEO of Travelearn presented the TraveLearn education and training program at Halal Tourism Festival & Conference on Saturday in Jakarta.

After that, dozens of people went to the front of the stage to compete for business cards to get special discounts on the program.

The event was attended by around 500 participants consisting of travel entrepreneurs, vendors, associations, and various agencies related to the halal tourism industry, both domestic, and foreign.

“We feel called upon by several incidents tarnishing the good name of the tour & travel world, such as the Tour Leader leaving guests in Morocco, asking for tips by force, and various other cases,” he said.

“So, apart from working in the field of human resources training, TravelLearn also focuses on character building and improving soft and hard skills for travel business actors,” he added.

After presenting the program, TraveLearn also inaugurated the members of Independent Around the World Community (MKD) from various regions, led by Hari Putra, Commissioner of TraveLearn.

Coinciding with the momentum for the commemoration of the Youth Pledge Day, the MKD Community also held the reading of the Independent Youth Pledge Around the World which was read simultaneously by all participants.

After that, there was also the signing of a collaboration between TraveLearn with Indonesian Halal Travel Association (ATHIN) and Indonesian Muslim Journalist Brotherhood (PJMI).

“We hope that the companies that are members of ATHIN can become partners of TraveLearn and get various benefits from this collaboration such as media coverage, sales of partner travel products, as well as increasing human resources in these travels,” said Sigit Sulistianto, CEO of TravelLearn.

According to Ari Chandra, the presence of TravelLearn as an educational institution for human resource training in the tourism sector has become a new colour for the country’s travel industry.

“Because the Tour Leaders are not just professions but become ambassadors for Indonesia bringing the image and good name of the nation,” he concluded.

TravelLearn is an edutourism company aiming to form superior human resources and professional workforce in the tourism business field with the best curriculum.(T/ri/RE1)

