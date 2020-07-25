Thousands of Muslims Hold Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Thousands of Muslims performed Friday prayers at the Palestinian Al-Aqsa Mosque, under super tight security supervision imposed by Israeli forces.

Local sources said that as reported by the Palestinian Information Center, around 10,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers, while adhering to the coronavirus epidemic prevention protocol.

Thousands of worshipers have flocked to the Al-Aqsa Mosque since the morning from the city of Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) and the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948.

Dozens of youth volunteers spread in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. They distributed masks and prayer mats to the worshipers and arranged them in separate rows.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces detained dozens of worshipers at the entrance of Al-Quds Old City and Al-Aqsa gate, before being allowed to enter the mosque.

Israeli occupation forces continue to impose their restrictions on the entrance of pilgrims to the Al-Aqsa Mosque to verify their identities and hold some of them at the outer gates.

Al-Aqsa Mosque in recent times has experienced several attacks and violations by Jewish settlers and its frequency has increased during Jewish holidays.

Sheikh Raed Salah, Chair of the 48th Islamic Movement in the occupied territories, called on all Palestinians, young and old, children and parents, in the coming days to travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque to revive the Rabat worship in it in order to counter the call Zionist settlers who always invaded it.

Sheikh Salah stressed the need to revive the first days of Dhu al-Hijjah in Al-Aqsa and to arrange tables for breaking the fast for those who were fasting in his yard, in addition to continuing all the activities and the worshipers in it.

He asserted the Al-Aqsa Mosque is only for Muslims, Zionists and the occupation did not have any rights in Al-Aqsa. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)