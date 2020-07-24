Thousands Muslims Attend First Friday Prayers at Hagia Sophia Mosque

Istanbul, MINA – Thousands of Muslims perform their first Friday prayer at the Hagia Sophia Mosque complex, Istanbul, after the monumental building is re-functioned as a mosque.

A turquoise carpet is laid on the floor to prepare pilgrims and Byzantine relics were covered with white curtains and obscured by lighting, thus Greek reporter reported.

Ahead of Friday prayer is marked by takbir and prayers, as well as the reading of the verses of the Holy Qur’an. Among them echoed Surah Al-Kahfi, Surah Maryam and Surah Yasin by local reciters.

Residents who did not get a place in the mosque, held a prayer mat in Sultanahmet square.

Checkpoints are located in the heart of Istanbul, where thousands of police are guarding security. When entering the area, residents wear face masks.

“We ended our 86 year longing today,” said a congregation of Sait Colak men.

“Thank you to our president and our court decision so that we can pray Friday at the Hagia Sophia,” he told Ekathimerini media. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)