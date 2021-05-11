The Roof of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Damaged by Israeli Attack

One corner of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza was damaged due to the continuing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. (Photo: By courtesy)

Gaza, MINA – Several parts of the roof of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza were damaged because of Israeli attacks on the territory on Tuesday local time

According to information received by MINA, the attack that occurred around the Gaza Indonesia Hospital was affected.

A volunteer for the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) in Gaza also confirmed this, but could not provide further information about the current situation at the Indonesian Hospital.

Previously, the volunteers also reported Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and counter attacks from the Palestinian Resistance Movement that had continued since Monday night.

“The attacks on the northern part of Gaza are quite a lot, because from the morning the attacks continued towards Ashkelon, where the distance from where we live is quite close and when the attack occurred we could also feel the tremors,” he said.

He also reported that the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza received patients victims of Israeli attacks.

“This battle started to tense since before Maghrib yesterday. Many victims were rushed to the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza yesterday. Today, no victim has been taken to the Indonesian Hospital, ”he said.

The Indonesian Hospital, which was built on a hilltop outside Jabalya, the largest refugee camp in Gaza, is the initiation of the Humanitarian Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), which in its construction is in collaboration with Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Indonesia.

Since the beginning of Ramadan, the city of Jerusalem has witnessed attacks by Israeli police forces and settlers in the Bab Al-Amud area, Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Monday night, 28 Palestinians, including 10 children were killed in Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, this number is still rising amid the ongoing Israeli offensive. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)