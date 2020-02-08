The Largest Swedish Church Supports Muslim and Jewish Circumcision

Stockholm, MINA – Non-medical circumcision of Muslim and Jewish boys is fully supported by the largest church in Sweden.The reason is because they are motivated by the needs of each religion.

In fact, in a personal document belonging to the Swedish Church entitled “Views on Male Circumcision”, it is emphasized that circumcision efforts do not oppose with the UN convention on children’s rights.

On the contrary, the church argues, circumcision performed by Muslims, Jews, and Christians is an act of creating identity from a religious, ethnic or cultural perspective, perpetuated by religious freedom.

Furthermore, looking at this background, a prominent local figure, Moshe David HaCohen of Malmo, called the church’s paper a very important statement.

“It is very good to see them (the Swedish Church) understand how to go beyond religious freedom, not to let this reduce the identity of children, both in Judaism and Islam,” he wrote on Facebook as reported by JTA on Thursday.

Until now, boys who are subject to circumcision or called milah, are still a controversy in Europe, especially in Scandinavia. Liberals who cite child welfare and anti-immigration activists oppose circumcision efforts as foreign imports.

The same thing is often disputed by European liberals regarding how to slaughter animals for food. Moreover, throughout Europe today, Christian organizations have supported Muslim and Jewish advocacy of the practice.

Halal slaughter is also not permitted in most of Belgium, Norway and parts of Austria, and Switzerland. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)