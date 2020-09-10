Supporting the Persecution of Uyghur Muslims, Disney’s Mulan Boycotted

Xinjiang, MINA – Protests and calls to boycott Disney’s new film, Mulan, spread on Twitter after it was revealed that scenes from the film were shot in parts of China where the Chinese government committed mass human rights violations, including cultural genocide against the ethnic minority, Uyghur.

The calls for boycott began blowing up earlier this week, when several social media users noticed the final credit, which thanked a government security agency in Xinjiang province, where more than one million Uyghur Muslims are being detained, MEMO reported on Wednesday.

The Turpan Public Decurity Bureau is blacklisted by the US commerce department last year for its involvement in the persecution of Uyghur Muslims.

In one of the action film scenes originally slated for release in March 2020 but postponed due to the global COVID-19 outbreak it features Mulan running across the roof, where one of the internment camps can be seen in the background.

The Conservative Party’s member of British Parliament, Duncan Smith, condemned Disney and the Xinjiang Security Agency and called them “appalling”.

The East Turkestan National Awakening Movement is calling on people around the world to boycott the film and demand Disney cancel all screenings and issue an apology to Uyghur.

Moreover, the film was already coming under come under fire in recent months, facing calls for a boycott by supporters of anti-government Hong Kong protesters after the lead actor, Liu Yi Fei, publicly expressed his support for the police crackdown on protesters in Hong Kong. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)