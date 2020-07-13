Sunda Kelapa Mosque to Hold Eid Al-Adha Prayer and Sacrifice

Jakarta, MINA – The organizer of Sunda Kelapa Mosque, Central Jakarta plans to hold a series of Eid al-Adha worship services from congregational prayers, slaughtering to distribution of sacrificial animals.

As quoted from Republik on Monday (July 13), the mosque management stated that all activities were carried out in accordance with government health protocols.

The Ministry of Health, Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), and related authorities have agreed on a health protocol for worship in the mosque. Among them wearing masks, keeping a distance, washing hands, check body temperature and bring your own prayer equipment.

“This year’s Eid al-Adha prayer will be held while continuing to adhere to health protocols. So, pilgrims besides having to be healthy must also carry their own prayer equipment,” Secretary of the Sunda Kelapa Mosque Ismed Hasan Putro told Republika.

In addition to the Eid al-Adha prayer, mosque officials are ready if given the mandate of slaughtering and distribution of sacrificial animals by worshipers. The mosque caretaker ensures that health protocols continue to be adhered to by these activities until the meat is received by the rightful.

“If there are goats or sacrificial cows entrusted by pilgrims to be slaughtered and distributed to those in need, the committee of the Eid Al-Adha Great Mosque in the Menteng Kelapa Menteng, is ready to distribute them,” said Ismed.

Previously, Muhammadiyah Central Leader had already published guidelines for the implementation of worship on the Eid al-Adha 1441 H holiday in connection with the unfinished Covid-19 pandemic.

The contents of the guidelines includes Arafat Fasting held every 9th of the month of Eid al-Hijjah which falls on Thursday, July 30th.

Then, Muslims are encouraged to pray Eid al-Adha at home with family members. This suggestion is excluded for Muslims in the green zone or not affected by Covid-19. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)