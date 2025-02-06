SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Spain Vows Justice for Israel’s Crimes at ICJ and ICC

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Madrid, MINA— Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stated that the Spanish government is “doing everything possible” to ensure that Israel’s crimes in Gaza “will not go unpunished.”

As reported by TRT World, in an interview with Spanish broadcaster RTVE on Tuesday, Albares was asked how the Spanish government would respond to the situation in Gaza, which Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had previously described as a “massacre” on Sunday.

Israeli forces are reported to have killed over 47,500 people in Gaza, the majority of whom are women and children.

“That is why we joined the case brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). That is why we have made voluntary donations to the International Criminal Court (ICC), so they can investigate the alleged crimes occurring in Gaza,” said Albares.

Also Read: Freed Palestinian Reveals Deliberate Starvation Practices in Israeli Prisons

Last November, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for crimes against humanity. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Offensive in West Bank Enters 16th Day, 30 Palestinians Detained

TagIsrael's Crimes at ICC and ICJ Israel's Crimes in Gaza Spain Vows Justice for Israel's Crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Spain Vows Justice for Israel’s Crimes at ICJ and ICC

  • 4 hours ago
Load More
Humanitarian aid for Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Launches Air Corridor for Aid Deliveries to Gaza

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 13:52 WIB
Palestinians Return to di Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
International

Six Arab Countries Reject the Relocation of Gaza Residents

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 08:55 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

Indonesian Government States There Is No Communication with Hamas Over Palestinian Prisoners

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 10:42 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Violates Ceasefire again by Killing Palestinian in Southern Gaza

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:40 WIB
UAE humanitarian aid trucks cross the Rafah border, Egypt, heading to the Gaza Strip. (Photo: WAM)
Palestine

Israel Continues to Obstruct Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 11:56 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Soldiers Abduct 15 Palestinians in the West Bank

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 14:29 WIB
America

Canada Responds to Trump, Imposes 25 Percent Tariff on U.S. Products

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 09:40 WIB
International

Qatar Calls for Hamas dan Israel to Start of 2nd Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 12:07 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Aggression on Tubas (foto: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Continue Large-scale Military Attacks in South of Tubas

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 16:59 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Rejects Trump’s Plan to Take over Gaza after Relocating Palestinians

  • 4 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us