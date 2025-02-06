Spain Vows Justice for Israel’s Crimes at ICJ and ICC

Madrid, MINA— Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stated that the Spanish government is “doing everything possible” to ensure that Israel’s crimes in Gaza “will not go unpunished.”

As reported by TRT World, in an interview with Spanish broadcaster RTVE on Tuesday, Albares was asked how the Spanish government would respond to the situation in Gaza, which Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had previously described as a “massacre” on Sunday.

Israeli forces are reported to have killed over 47,500 people in Gaza, the majority of whom are women and children.

“That is why we joined the case brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). That is why we have made voluntary donations to the International Criminal Court (ICC), so they can investigate the alleged crimes occurring in Gaza,” said Albares.

Last November, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for crimes against humanity. []

