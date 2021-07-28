Select Language

Latest
-303 min. agoSolidarity Activists in New York Protest Israeli Settler
-189 min. agoA Palestinian Man in Nablus Shot Dead by Israeli Force
-186 min. agoTyphoon on Track to Hit Japan's Main Island July 28 During Olympics
8 hours agoThe First Batch of Umrah Pilgrims Arrives in Makkah
8 hours agoJunta Annuls Aung San Party's Victory in 2020 Elections
Slideshow

Solidarity Activists in New York Protest Israeli Settler

Photo: Russia Today

Washington, MINA – Dozens of Palestinian solidarity activists protested in front of the home of the settler Justin C. Fauci, known as Jacob, in New York State, who seized the home of the Al-Kurd family in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied Jerusalem .

Representatives of the American Bar Association, Palestinian institutions, and activists in solidarity with Palestine participated in the event, which was held on Tuesday in Long Island, Wafa reported.

During the event, the participants wore T-shirts bearing the famous saying of the settler Yaqoub when he told the Kurdish family, “If I don’t steal it, someone else will steal it”.

Lawyer Lamis Al-Deek said, during the event, what is the goal of a person who lives in New York, thousands of miles away, who goes to rob a Palestinian house in Jerusalem? Adding that this is a clear violation of international law and a crime against humanity. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news