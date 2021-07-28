Solidarity Activists in New York Protest Israeli Settler

Washington, MINA – Dozens of Palestinian solidarity activists protested in front of the home of the settler Justin C. Fauci, known as Jacob, in New York State, who seized the home of the Al-Kurd family in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied Jerusalem .

Representatives of the American Bar Association, Palestinian institutions, and activists in solidarity with Palestine participated in the event, which was held on Tuesday in Long Island, Wafa reported.

During the event, the participants wore T-shirts bearing the famous saying of the settler Yaqoub when he told the Kurdish family, “If I don’t steal it, someone else will steal it”.

Lawyer Lamis Al-Deek said, during the event, what is the goal of a person who lives in New York, thousands of miles away, who goes to rob a Palestinian house in Jerusalem? Adding that this is a clear violation of international law and a crime against humanity. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)