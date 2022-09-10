Sibolga Prepares Sea Port to be Departure Point for Umrah Pilgrims

Sibolga, MINA – Mayor of Sibolga Jamaluddin Pohan continues to finalize plans for the construction of the Sibolga seaport as a departure point for Umrah pilgrims to the holy land, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

He collaborated with President Indonesian Maritime Pilots’ Association (INAMPA) Pasoroan Herman Harianja and discussed the plan through the National Maritime Seminar to make a religious-based maritime vision entitled “Umrah by Ship from the City Harbor Sibolga” happen.

The seminar held at the PT Pelindo Passenger Departure Terminal Building at Sibolga Harbor on Thursday, September 8 and it was attended and opened directly by the Deputy of the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Basilio Dias Araujo, representing Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut B Pandjaitan.

Basilio said the plan designed by the Mayor is very good.

“The central government really wants good ideas from other regions like Sibolga,” he said.

As a maritime region, the Mayor hoped the plan could be executed.

“I want to build Sibolga as an advanced city by opening a departure point for Umrah pilgrims to the holy land,” he said.

Previously, the INAMPA President conveyed the steps to build Sibolga Port as a maritime business center on the West Coast of Sumatra.

“By using cruise ship Umrah travel, I am sure, Sibolga will become a stopover center, and it will make the economy in Sibolga grow. Let’s grow the mindset and work together in order to make the Mayor of Sibolga’s plan happen,” he said. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)