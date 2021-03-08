Sheikh Sabri Calls for Congregation to Commemorate “Isra and Mi’raj” at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – The chairman of the Higher Islamic Council in Jerusalem, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, called on Muslims to increase attendance at the Al-Aqsa Mosque to commemorate Isra ‘and Mi’raj next Thursday.

He called for always supporting the Aqsa Mosque at all events and occasions, but he also stressed the need to follow anti-coronavirus security measures, Palinfo reported on Monday.

Sheikh Sabri underlined that the miracles of Isra and Mi’raj are part of the Islamic faith as mentioned in the Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet.

He called on Muslim congregations to pray as much as possible and attend activities at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)