Saudi Arabia Lockdowns Mecca, Medina, and Riyadh

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Wednesday announced lockdowns fro the cities of Mecca, Medina and Riyadh, which took effect on Thursday afternoon. Thus quoted from Saudi Press Agency on Friday, March 27.

The royal order meant prohibiting people from entering or leaving the borders of Mecca, Medina, and Riyadh.

The kingdom conveyed lockdown until an undetermined time, in a greater effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19.

The authorities concerned are also authorized to add curfews throughout the day in the cities of Mecca, Medina and Riyadh or other cities, following the imposition of the previous curfew.

Travel restrictions do not include groups and sectors that have been excluded before the curfew, but still in accordance with procedures and controls established by the relevant authorities.

King Salman pays attention to the health and safety of citizens and migrants, so that they can avoid being more stringent from the spread of coronavirus. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)