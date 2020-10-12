Beijing, MINA – The Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s (CCASPI) International Cyber ​​Center, shows sharing satellite images claiming that a 3 km long detention center has been found in Xinjiang.

The director of the Cyber ​​Center, Nathan Rudger, claims that the center is so large that three Disneylandsable to come here.

He said most of the people jailed here had been arrested for “crimes” related to religion and culture. It is made up of people from the Uighur Islamic community. Pledge Time reported on Sunday.

Rudger said that in November last year, the center was expanded by one kilometer.

Ruzar also mentioned a report in the Xinjiang Data Project by James Leibold, Kelsey Munro and Tila Hoja that 16,000 mosques in Xinjiang province were either completely destroyed or their domes damaged.

The report says that in the actions taken in 2017, not only were more than 1 million Uighurs detained but their culture and identity was attacked.

“It’s a cultural massacre in which religious places and public places of non-Han Muslim Uighurs are wiped out,” said Nathan, an academic in Uyghur.

Pledge Time added that many countries and organizations in the world have accused China of the situation of Muslims in that country. There have been allegations against the country’s Communist Party government of violating human rights and waging a campaign to end Muslim culture. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)