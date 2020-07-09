Russia Supports A Just Solutions for Palestine-Israel Conflict

Moscow, MINA – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas discussed the resolution of the Middle East conflict through telephone talks on Wednesday (July 8).

Putin reiterated that the resolution of the Palestinian and Israeli conflict must promote a just solution.

“Russia supports a just solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, in accordance with the existing international legal framework. In this context, inter-Palestinian unity needs to be emphasized and strengthened,” the Kremlin statement said as quoted from Republika.co.id, Thursday (July 9).

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump released a Middle East peace plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The announcement was made at the White House and accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but without the presence of Palestinian officials.

In the proposal, Trump said that Jerusalem is Israel’s undivided capital and recognizes Israel’s sovereignty over much of the West Bank. The West Bank annexation plan emerged from a proposal called a century agreement.

Palestinian officials say that, under the Middle East peace plan, Israel will annex around 30 percent to 40 percent of the West Bank, including all of East Jerusalem.

Palestinians want the East Jerusalem, West Bank and Gaza Strip regions to form an independent state in the future.

About 650,000 Israeli Jews currently live in more than 100 settlements built since 1967, when Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

International law views the West Bank and East Jerusalem as “occupied territories” and considers all Jewish settlement construction activities in the region to be illegal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)