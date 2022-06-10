Ridwan Kami Bath Eril’s Body by Islamic Law

Bern, MINA – After arriving in Bern City on Thursday, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil immediately prepared and bathed the body of his eldest son Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz or Eril by Islamic law.

Representative of the family of the Governor of West Java, Elpi Nazmuzzaman, who is already in Switzerland to directly monitor the search for Eril, said that local clerics participated in bathing Eril’s body.

“Alhamdulillah, the procedure for implementing Islamic law is carried out by Kang Emil and also local clerics. As well as officers who are Muslim,” said Elpi on Friday as quoted from online news site Republika.

Elpi said that after washing the body, Ridwan Kamil immediately rubbed, hugged, and recited the call to prayer for Eril.

“Before making the call to prayer, Kang Emil asked the local cleric whether it was permissible or not for Kang Emil to call the deceased, and the local cleric said he was welcome,” he said.

After bathing the corpse using Islamic law, he said, Emil also contacted a large family in Indonesia, including Atalia Praratya Ridwan Kamil.

“Then the family was given the opportunity to see the atmosphere of the room and then watch Kang Emil pray for Eril,” he said.

Through his Instagram account, Emil said that he had seen, hugged, caressed, and bathed Eril’s body according to Islamic law. In addition, he has also sounded the call to prayer in front of Eril’s body.

“MASYA ALLAH, Even though 14 days have passed, his body is still intact, not lacking in anything, a neat face looking to the right and I testify, Eril’s body smells like eucalyptus leaves. It’s a small miracle for which we are very grateful,” wrote Kang Emil in Instagram upload.

“Glory to Allah, by Your permission, for 14 days the Aare river really protected and purified his body from harm,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)