Reject Annexation, Palestinians in Various Regions Clash with Israeli Forces

West Bank, MINA – Palestinians in various regions on Friday staged protests to reject Israel’s West Bank annexation plan. They clashed with the occupying forces.

In the protests, at least six Palestinians were injured by Israeli troops’ bullets and shortness of breath and weakness caused by tear gas. Thus quoted by the Wafa News Agency.

In the Tubas district, northeast of the West Bank, dozens of Palestinian civilians marched to confront Israeli troops in criticism of Israeli annexation plans.

However, Israeli forces tried to forcibly disperse the action and resulted in a man suffering an injury to his head. The man was then transferred to the hospital to get treatment.

In the Qalqilia district, Israeli troops fired rubber-coated bullets and grenades at Palestinians who rallied in the village of Kafr Qaddum.

Four people were wounded by Israeli troops’ rubber-coated bullets.

In Nablus, dozens of Palestinians perform Friday Prayers in congregation in an open field in Qusi Village and after that participate in an olive tree planting action as a form of rejection of the annexation of the West Bank by Israel.

However, they also came under attack from Israeli troops, injuring one person right in the chest.

Similar protests also took place at many points in the occupied West Bank. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)