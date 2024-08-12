Select Language

Rashida Tlaib Secures Democratic Nomination for Congressional Seat

Washington, MINA – Palestinian-American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has secured the Democratic nomination for Michigan’s 12th Congressional District, Wafa reports.

Tlaib, an advocate for Palestinian rights, will face Republican James Hooper in the upcoming November election.

Known for her strong support within her district and the Democratic Party, Tlaib aims to retain her seat for a third term.

Despite significant financial backing from pro-Israel organizations like AIPAC to defeat her and other pro-Palestinian candidates, Tlaib’s victory underscores her continued support within her constituency.

Notably, AIPAC’s efforts also impacted other races, including Missouri’s Cori Bush, who lost her primary to a rival candidate supported by AIPAC. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

