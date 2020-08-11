Putin Announces The World’s First Vaccine Against Coronavirus

Moscow, MINA – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced today the registration of the first vaccine against the Coronavirus in the world .

“I have been informed that a vaccine against the Coronavirus has been registered this morning for the first time in the world,” Putin added during a meeting with members of the government via video conference as quoted by WAFA.

The Russian president confirmed that the vaccine passed all tests.

“Although I know that it works very effectively, but it constitutes stable immunity and the vaccine has passed all the necessary tests,” He continued.

Putin hoped that other countries would produce and manufacture vaccines against the emerging Coronavirus in the near future .

He stressed that the vaccination process with will be available to all Russian citizens soon and without financial compensation and it will be in stages, starting with medical teams fighting against the virus on the front lines, reaching the threatened elderly and finally to ordinary citizens, pointing out that his daughter took the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, also announced that the first Coronavirus vaccine is registered in Russia and showed high efficiency .

“According to the results, the vaccine showed high efficacy and safety, through tests on volunteers who did not show any serious complications,” Murashko said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)