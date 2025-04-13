SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Protesters Rally in Times Square Demanding Release of Detained Mahmoud Khalil

sajadi Editor : Widi - 53 minutes ago

53 minutes ago

4 Views

New York, MINA – Demonstrators gathered in Times Square late Saturday to protest the detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student and pro-Palestinian activist, Anadolu Agency reported.

Despite heavy rain, crowds held signs reading “Free Mahmoud Khalil Now!” and “Hands Off Our Students,” calling for his immediate release, according to the New York Post.

Khalil, a legal permanent resident and green card holder, was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on March 8 at his university housing. He was transferred from New Jersey to a detention center in Louisiana.

A US immigration judge ruled Friday that Khalil could be deported under a rarely invoked federal law, citing concerns over US foreign policy. The ruling referenced Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s claim that Khalil’s presence would compromise a “compelling US foreign policy interest.”

Also Read: Former Microsoft AI Engineer Calls for Global Boycott Over Gaza Genocide

Prominent activist Linda Sarsour spoke at the rally, urging continued support for Khalil and denouncing the legal decision. Khalil’s attorneys criticized the case as lacking evidence and targeting protected First Amendment rights. A federal judge in New York has temporarily blocked his deportation, allowing his legal team until April 23 to file an appeal.

The case has drawn national attention amid rising student activism against Israel’s war on Gaza, which has resulted in over 50,900 deaths since October 7, 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)

Also Read: India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

Tagcivil rights Columbia university deportation ruling detention center First Amendment foreign policy concerns Gaza war ICE arrest legal challenge Linda Sarsour Mahmoud Khalil marco rubio New York City pro-Palestinian movement Student Activism Times Square protest US Immigration

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Gaza Baptist Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Admits to Attack Gaza Baptist Hospital

  • 31 minutes ago
America

Protesters Rally in Times Square Demanding Release of Detained Mahmoud Khalil

  • 53 minutes ago
26th Night of Ramadan, 100,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Israel Bans Al-Aqsa Preacher Sheikh Muhammad Salim Over Gaza Sermon

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 22:01 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Thousands of Israeli Military and Academic Sign Petition Demanding Gaza Ceasefire

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 07:57 WIB
Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Freed Israeli Captive Faces Threats for Criticizing Netanyahu

  • Thursday, 10 April 2025 - 23:37 WIB
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Southern Gaza

  • Sunday, 6 April 2025 - 09:30 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Water Crisis Deepens as Israeli Forces Block Mekorot Pipeline Repairs

  • 8 hours ago
International

UN Chief Rejects Gaza Relocation Proposal, Calls It Violation of International Law

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 11:42 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
America

Austrians Favor Boycotting US Goods Over Trump’s Trade Policies

  • Friday, 11 April 2025 - 10:43 WIB
26th Night of Ramadan, 100,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Israel Bans Al-Aqsa Preacher Sheikh Muhammad Salim Over Gaza Sermon

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 22:01 WIB
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • 15 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
none

Israeli Airstrikes Destroy Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us