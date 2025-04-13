Protesters Rally in Times Square Demanding Release of Detained Mahmoud Khalil

New York, MINA – Demonstrators gathered in Times Square late Saturday to protest the detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student and pro-Palestinian activist, Anadolu Agency reported.

Despite heavy rain, crowds held signs reading “Free Mahmoud Khalil Now!” and “Hands Off Our Students,” calling for his immediate release, according to the New York Post.

Khalil, a legal permanent resident and green card holder, was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on March 8 at his university housing. He was transferred from New Jersey to a detention center in Louisiana.

A US immigration judge ruled Friday that Khalil could be deported under a rarely invoked federal law, citing concerns over US foreign policy. The ruling referenced Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s claim that Khalil’s presence would compromise a “compelling US foreign policy interest.”

Prominent activist Linda Sarsour spoke at the rally, urging continued support for Khalil and denouncing the legal decision. Khalil’s attorneys criticized the case as lacking evidence and targeting protected First Amendment rights. A federal judge in New York has temporarily blocked his deportation, allowing his legal team until April 23 to file an appeal.

The case has drawn national attention amid rising student activism against Israel’s war on Gaza, which has resulted in over 50,900 deaths since October 7, 2023. []

