Pro-Palestine Demonstration Held Outside U.S. Embassy in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Hundreds of pro-Palestine held a peaceful demonstration in front of the United States Embassy in Jakarta on Sunday morning, voicing their support for the Palestinian people.

The demonstration, titled “Bela Palestina” (Defend Palestine), was organized by a coalition of civil society groups and Islamic organizations under the Indonesian People’s Alliance for Palestine and participated by people from various cities.

Protesters condemned Israel’s genocide in Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians, including women and children. They also urged the Indonesian government to take a stronger stance against U.S. foreign policy for its unwavering support of Israel.

In addition, demonstrators further called for a boycott of products affiliated with companies supporting Israel, echoing global calls for economic pressure to end the occupation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)