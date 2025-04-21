SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Pro-Palestine Demonstration Held Outside U.S. Embassy in Jakarta

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Hundreds of pro-Palestine held a peaceful demonstration in front of the United States Embassy in Jakarta on Sunday morning, voicing their support for the Palestinian people.

The demonstration, titled “Bela Palestina” (Defend Palestine), was organized by a coalition of civil society groups and Islamic organizations under the Indonesian People’s Alliance for Palestine and participated by people from various cities.

Protesters condemned Israel’s genocide in Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians, including women and children. They also urged the Indonesian government to take a stronger stance against U.S. foreign policy for its unwavering support of Israel.

In addition, demonstrators further called for a boycott of products affiliated with companies supporting Israel, echoing global calls for economic pressure to end the occupation.[]

Also Read: Mount Ibu Erupts Again, Spewing Ash 400 Meters into the Sky

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAnti-Israel protest Economic boycott movement Humanitarian justice call Israel-Gaza conflict Jakarta public demonstration Pro-Palestine solidarity rally Stop Gaza genocide Support Palestinian rights

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Pro-Palestine Demonstration Held Outside U.S. Embassy in Jakarta

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Bars Military School Students from Joining Hostages Protests

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:32 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Europe

HRF Files War Crimes Complaint Against Israeli Soldier in Romania

  • Wednesday, 2 April 2025 - 08:22 WIB
Palestine

Israel Cuts Off Electricity to Gaza, Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

  • Monday, 10 March 2025 - 04:41 WIB
America

US Holds Secret Talks with Hamas on Prisoners, Ceasefire: Report

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 16:52 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Renewed Aggression on Gaza Enters 32nd Day, Killing Civilians

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Intensify Military Aggression in Tulkarem and Nur Shams Camps

  • Sunday, 20 April 2025 - 21:48 WIB
Several Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced people in Gaza. (Photo: via Anas al-Sharif X page)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens, Including Children in Gaza

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 08:25 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Rafah Municipality Condemns Israeli Minister’s Decision to Annex Gaza Area

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:34 WIB
Tausiyah

The Dynamics of Living in a Muslim Community in the Modern Era

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 20:39 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us