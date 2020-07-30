President Jokowi Hands Over 1.88 Tons of Sacrificial Cow to Istiqlal Mosque

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed over 1.88 tons of sacrificial cows to the Istiqlal Mosque Management Agency.

The limoushin cow was handed over by the Deputy of Administration Division of SATWALPRES Guntur Helmi to the Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi as Chairperson of the Istiqlal Mosque Management Agency in Jakarta on Thursday.

At the same time, Deputy Minister of Religion Zainut Tauhid Sa’adi also received sacrificial animals from Vice President Ma’ruf Amin in the form of a 938 kg limoushin cow which was handed over by the Head of SATWAPRES Administrative Bureau Ucu.

“We know that sacrifice is an obligation for those who are capable. Alhamdulillah Mr. President and Mr. Vice President never forget to always give animal sacrificial at the Istiqlal mosque, “said the Minister of Religion after receiving sacrificial animals from the President and Vice President, as quoted by kemenag.co.id.

The Minister of Religion conveyed on Eid al-Adha, sacrificial animals are slaughtered and distributed to those who are entitled. They are usually partly taken for those who sacrifice, some to neighbors and friends and to the poor.

The Minister of Religion also gave a special note in the execution of the sacrifice in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic so as to give a larger portion to the poor and affected communities of Covid-19.

“I always give a message to all Indonesian people who sacrifice because our situation is like this, as much as possible should be given to the poor or to those affected by Covid 19,” he said.

The Minister of Religion also delivered his sacrificial animal, an 800 kg limoushin cow received by the High Priest of the Istiqlal Mosque Nasaruddin Umar. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)