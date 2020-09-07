PLO: The World Must Stop Israel’s Looting of Palestinian Archaeological Sites

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee Member Hanan Ashrawi said the Israeli occupation authorities’ decision to seize Deir Samaan and Dei Qal’a, two important archaeological sites in the Salfit area which is an act of looting and cultural plunder.

“It is the final step in Israel’s gradual but deliberate scheme that has continued for nearly ten years, with the intention of annexing these two sites to the nearest illegal settlement,” she said in a statement as quoted from Wafa.

She also revealed that other historical sites, including Sebastia and the Battir Terraces, which are inscribed as World Heritage sites, have also been targeted recently.

“The systematic theft of archaeological sites throughout Palestine is illegal and immoral,” Ashrawi said.

“These sites stand as a testament to the deep roots and history of Palestinian society in our land. They are part of our history and identity. That is why Israel’s systematic annexation of historical and archaeological sites is the ultimate act of cruelty and aggression,” she said.

“The Israeli colonial regime seeks to systematically seize Palestinian archaeological sites, as part of its efforts to colonize Palestinian land and replace the Palestinian people,” she added.

According to Ashrawi, because the Trump administration uses its political and economic weight to squeeze out international political rewards for Israel, the Israeli government is accelerating its systematic and deliberate annexation of Palestinian land, resources and cultural heritage.

He stressed that ignoring these destructive actions would not reduce its strategic impact on Palestinian rights.

“Countries and international organizations, especially UNESCO, must intervene to end this seizure,” she concluded. (T/R7/RE1)

