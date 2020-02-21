PLO Condemns Israel to Build New Settlement Near Jerusalem

Ramallah, MINA – Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat on Thursday condemned Israel’s announcement of plans to build thousands of housing units in new illegal settlements in the areas near East Jerusalem.

Erekat denounced the announcement of ongoing settlement construction, especially Israel’s approval of the construction of 5,200 new units in the illegal colonial settlements of Givat Hamatos and Har Homa, located south of Jerusalem.

“The Trump administration is now partnering with Israel, through the annexation committee of the two newly formed countries, to carry out more construction and expansion of illegal Israeli settlements on land owned by the Palestinian State,” Erekat said as quoted from WAFA.

It was in addition to the preparation of a master plan to build 9,000 housing units in settlements in the former Qalandia airport north of Jerusalem.

“Such illegal activities are Israel’s de-facto annexation of our land, legalizing the theft of Palestinian land and the rejection of our history, rights, and humanity,” he said.

Erekat emphasized that the Israeli action was in itself a deliberate act of aggression not to recognize and undermine the national rights and human rights of the Palestinian people. It explains Israel’s rejection of the Palestinian right to exist.

“International action is needed to urge Israel and the US not to violate international law and order,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

