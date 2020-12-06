Palestinians Protest Killing of Aliya by Burning Israel Memorial

West Bank, MINA – A group of Palestinian youths late Saturday burned a memorial set up by Jewish settlers in an area near the village of Al-Mughayir in the north of Ramallah in protest over the killing of Ali Ayman Nasr Abu Alia (13).

According to local sources, as quoted by Palinfo, the youths also blocked the main road near the village with burning stones and tires.

13-year-old Ali Ayman Abu Aliya died of his wounds on Friday night after he was shot with a live bullet in the stomach during an afternoon protest that took place in the village against Israeli settlement activity.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) last night and at dawn overran various areas of the West Bank, amid clashes with Palestinian youths in several areas.

IOF also stormed the area between the cities of Azzun and Kafr Thulth in Qalqilya province and raided several houses, without any reports of arrests.

In Jerusalem, IOF broke into and searched a number of homes in the Shu’afat refugee camp. No arrests were reported. (T/RE1)

