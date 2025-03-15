SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

sajadi Editor : Widi - 29 minutes ago

Palestinian children fill containers with water in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on November 13, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. More than 11,000 people have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, since the war erupted after Palestinian militants raided southern Israel on October 7 killing at least 1200 people, according to official Israeli figures. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

Gaza, MINA – Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are enduring extreme hardships during the holy month of Ramadan, including an ongoing water crisis. In the western Khan Younis refugee camps, families are struggling to access clean water due to the destruction of infrastructure caused by the Israeli blockade and airstrikes, Anadolu Agency reported.

The situation is particularly dire in the Baten al-Sameen area of Khan Younis, where thousands of displaced Palestinians are living in tents under harsh conditions. As they fast for Ramadan, they must walk long distances daily to fetch water, which often runs out after just one day.

The water supply is only delivered every three to four days through a local pipeline, forcing people to trek for miles to access even the smallest amount of water. The Union of Gaza Strip Municipalities has warned that the humanitarian crisis is worsening, with health and environmental risks increasing due to a lack of electricity and clean water.

The central desalination plant has been halted due to power shortages, exacerbating the already dire conditions.

Also Read: WFP Unable to Deliver Food to Gaza Since March 2

In addition to the water shortage, residents also face critical shortages of food, medicine, and healthcare. Families like that of Khitai Abu Aiyyah, a 51-year-old mother of five, are struggling to meet their basic needs, while also enduring the added challenge of fasting during Ramadan.

The ongoing Israeli blockade and destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure have made access to water and other essential services nearly impossible. International aid has been blocked, further deepening the suffering of the Palestinian population.

As the situation grows more urgent, the international community is being called upon to intervene and help end the water and power shortages that are wreaking havoc on Gaza’s population, especially the most vulnerable. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Ceasefire Violations Continue by Killing Two Children in Gaza

Tagdesalination plant Gaza Gaza electricity Gaza Strip Health Crisis humanitarian crisis International aid Israeli blockade Khan Younis Palestine News Palestinian suffering Palestinians Ramadan refugee camps water crisis



