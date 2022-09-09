Palestinian Prisoner to Die Inside Israeli Occupation Jails

Jerusalem, MINA – The Palestinian Prisoners Club announced on Thursday, September 8, 2022, that a new medical report stated that the cancer-sick Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid is dying.

In a brief statement, the club said that the prisoner Abu Hamid from Al-Amari camp in Ramallah is dying according to a new medical report, so an urgent press conference will be held during the day to talk about this new issue, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

It is noteworthy that his health status began to deteriorate clearly in August 2021, as suffered from pain in his chest until it was found that he had a tumor on his lung, and it was later removed.

He was transferred back to the Israeli “Ashkelon” prison before he recovered, which brought him to this dangerous health stage.

Later, after the doctors decided that he needed to take chemotherapy, he was again subjected to deliberate procrastination by the Israeli prison administration in providing him with the necessary medical treatment, until he recently started receiving it.

It is noteworthy that the prisoner Abu Hamid, from the Al-Amari camp in Ramallah, has been detained by Israeli forces since 2002, and has been sentenced to 7 life imprisonments and 50 years in prison. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)