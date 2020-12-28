Palestinian PM Calls International Community to Stop Israel’s Settlements Plans

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh today called on the international community to put a stop to Israel’s settlement plans in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting held in Ramallah, Shtayyeh said that as Israel gets ready to hold its fourth general elections in two years, calls for increasing settlement activities escalate, WAFA reported.

The international community should oblige the Israeli occupying state to stop its colonial projects in the Palestinian territory, and to activate United Nations Security Council resolution 2334 since it reflects the international will against settlements, he said, adding that the upcoming election campaign in Israel will focus on strengthening settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, just as in all previous campaigns.

He called on United Nations organizations operating in Palestine to organize teams with a mission to protect the Palestinian people in West Bank villages from attacks by the settlers, which he said are being carried out under the eyes of the Israeli occupation forces.

The Prime Minister said that Israeli plans to construct thousands of settlement units on the grounds of the formerly Jerusalem Airport in Qalandia, north of occupied East Jerusalem, shows a flagrant disregard for the international position that opposes settlements, and is being done under the cover-of the time that remained for the administration of US President Donald Trump in office.(T/R3/RE1)

