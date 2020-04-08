Palestinian People Conference Prepares International Campaign for Nakbah Day

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian People’s Conference accepts an international campaign to preserve Palestinian identity on the context of the May 15 Nakbah Day.

Yasser Kaddoura, general campaign coordinator, announced in press conference, an international campaign that began in 2010 and continued throughout May each year, thus quoted fromQuds Press reported on Tuesday, April 7.

“Dozens of institutions and commissions supporting Palestinian rights in the field of consent participated in the campaign,” Qaddoura said.

He added that the campaign to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of Nakba reflected the preservation of Palestinian identity.

Qaddoura quoted that the 2020 campaign was to overcome the risks of Deal of Century. It was a priority to return.

The campaign will raise national awareness among Palestinian refugees in their various locations inside and outside Palestine.

The committee is preparing the current campaign, launching the campaign, managing it, and publishing the program, given the current situation of the global Corona virus. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)