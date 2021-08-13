Palestinian Ministry of Health Warns Against New Wave of Coronavirus in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip warned, on Thursday, against a new possible outbreak of the Coronavirus in Gaza.

Magdy Duhair, Deputy Director General of Primary Health Care at the Ministry, said in a statement that there are 3 main factors that increase the possibility of entering a third wave of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Firstly, these is insufficient commitment to safety and health prevention measures. The second factor is the low demand of citizens to receive anti-virus vaccines, as the rate of vaccinations against the virus is low that reached 10% only. Thus, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

He added that the third factor is “the severe overcrowding in the street, which coincides with the start of the new school year, without taking into account the health controls that must be taken by every member of society.”

“The increase in the number of registered cases, especially those that need clinical follow-up in hospitals, indicates that we may be on the verge of a third wave of this pandemic,” said Duhair.

It is noteworthy that the number of cases that need health care in the sector’s hospitals has reached 72, according to the statistics of the Ministry of Health in the sector.

According to the latest statistics of the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the total number of people infected with the Corona virus in the Gaza Strip reached 117,985, including 1,111 deaths, and 115,501 cases of recovery. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)