Palestinian Ministry of Education: Over 10,043 Palestinian Students Killed Since Start of Israeli Aggression

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Education said that about 10,043 students were killed and 16,423 were injured since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank on October 7, 2023.

The Ministry said in a statement that the number of students who were killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression reached more than 9,936, and those who were injured reached 15,897.

Meanwhile, 107 students were killed in the West Bank and 526 others were injured, WAFA reported.

It pointed out that 504 teachers and administrators were killed and 3,426 were injured in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and more than 117 were detained in the West Bank.

The Ministry also affirmed that 119 government schools in the Gaza Strip were severely damaged, and more than 62 schools were completely destroyed, while 191 government schools and those affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) were bombed and vandalized.

It further said that around 20 universities were severely damaged, and more than 31 university buildings were completely destroyed, and 57 partially destroyed in the Strip.

In the West Bank, 69 schools were vandalized and 5 universities were repeatedly raided

The Ministry deprived more than 620,000 students in the Gaza Strip from attending their schools, including 39,000 high school students, while most students suffer from psychological trauma and face difficult health conditions. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)