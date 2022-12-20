Palestinian Kickboxer Wins Gold Medal in Asian Championships

Bangkok, MINA – A Palestinian kickboxing player, Nora Abu Nab, won a gold medal in the under 56 kg weight category at the Asian Kickboxing Championships which was held in the capital of Thailand, Bangkok recently.

Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) reported on Monday, that Abu Nab became the champion after winning three matches in a row against competitors from Cambodia, the Philippines and Taiwan.

With this victory, Abu Nab became the first Palestinian athlete to qualify for the Asian continent for the World Martial Arts Games which will be held next year in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Even though the Palestinian nation is still occupied by Israel, this does not make athletes or sportsmen left out from competing in international championships.

Previously, Palestinian athletes won six medals at the Arab Chess Championships for the age group held in Syria.

The competition, organized by the Syrian Chess Federation and overseen by the Arab Chess Federation, was attended by 22 Palestinian players from the West Bank, Gaza Strip and diaspora.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian national Taekwondo athlete, Omar Hantoli, won a gold medal at the 4th Open Asia International Taekwondo Championships, which was held in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, last November.

Hantoli won the gold medal after scoring four wins in a row where he displayed a high level of technical expertise. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)