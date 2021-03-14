Palestinian Condemns Opening of Czech Republic’s Diplomatic Office in Jerusalem

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinians have criticized the Czech Republic for opening a diplomatic office in Jerusalem affiliated with its embassy in Tel Aviv, on March 11, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Palestinians have called the controversial move a clear violation of international law.

Although it stopped moving the Czech Embassy to Jerusalem, the opening of a diplomatic office received full approval from Israel, with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi attending the opening ceremony with Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry in a statement on Saturday condemned Prague’s move, saying it was a “blatant attack” against the Palestinian people, their rights, and a “flagrant violation of international law.”

The decision is also a rebellion against European attitudes to the legal and political status of Jerusalem, which is an integral part of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967.

The statement also stressed that the Czech move would have dramatic consequences on resuming peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

Palestine holds the Czech government responsible for the consequences of this decision, not only in the Middle East peace process but also in relations with Palestine, Arab and Islamic countries.

It also urged EU states and their foreign ministers, as well as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, to step in and get Prague to overturn the decision.

European Union member states have refused to move their embassies to Jerusalem pending a final agreement between Israel and Palestine on the issue of the holy city.

Among the countries of the European Union, only Hungary has a diplomatic office in Jerusalem.

With the exceptions of the US and Guatemala, countries around the world have refused to move their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)