Palestinian Committee Asks International Community to Stop West Bank Annexation

Gaza, MINA – President of Palestinian People’s Committee Jamal Al-Khudari called on the international community to take a stronger position preventing Israel from implementing its plans to annex the West Bank.

“International community is in a weak position in the clear exploitation of coronavirus global pandemic in Palestine,” Al-Khudari said as quoted from Quds Press on Saturday, April 25.

Israel did not hide its plans, instead announced it clearly, because it knew that the world would not move at all.

Al-Khudari pointed out, the new Israeli government openly and explicitly worked to take Palestinian rights, steal more land, expand settlements and continue the blockade on Gaza Strip. (T/RE1)

