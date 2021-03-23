Palestine’s ICC Envoy: Legal Efforts to Seek Justice for Palestinians will Continue

The Hague, MINA – Palestine’s Permanent Representative of to the International Criminal Court (ICC), Rawan Sulaiman, said today that legal efforts to seek justice for Palestinians will continue despite Israeli intimidation steps.

“We will not be subject to intimidation as we seek justice for victims of atrocity crimes committed in Palestine,” said Sulaiman in a statement following Israel’s revocation of the VIP card for Foreign Minister Riyad Malki and interrogation of two of his aides upon their return home following a meeting with the ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, WAFA reported.

“Israel, the occupying power, has consistently been obstructing access to justice and doing all within its power to avoid any form of accountability for the crimes that continue to be committed in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” said the Palestinian diplomat.

“We will continue our legal and peaceful endeavor to seek accountability for the crimes committed against the Palestinian people.”

Sulaiman called on all ICC States Parties “to support the integrity, impartiality and independence of the ICC, in light of the threats it, and those cooperating with it, continue to face.”

Israel is threatening to take action against Palestinian officials for complaining about the Israeli crimes to the ICC and the latter’s decision to start an investigation into these crimes.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)