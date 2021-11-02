Palestine Demands Britain Apologize For Balfour Declaration

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday said diplomatic efforts were underway to obtain a British apology to the Palestinian people for the famous Balfour Declaration, WAFA reported.

In a statement, the Foreign Secretary’s political adviser, Ahmed Al-Deek, said the UK’s apology was an integral part of its acknowledgment of its responsibility for the declaration, as well as for the displacement and damage caused by Israel.

Al-Deek called on Britain to take the initiative to recognize the State of Palestine, as another part of “compensation for the sins and aggressions committed against our people as well as the sufferings and injustices of history that are still ongoing.”

He added that recognizing a Palestinian state would be the beginning to correct the unfair course of the Balfour Declaration, it would also assist and empower the Palestinian people to obtain their just and legitimate national rights, including the right of return, self-determination and an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)