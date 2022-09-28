Over 30,000 Administrative Detention Orders against Palestinians Issued by Israel Since 2000

Jerusalem, MINA – The Palestinian specialist in prisoner affairs, Abdel Nasser Farwana, said on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, that more than 30,000 administrative detention decisions against Palestinians have been issued by the Israeli occupation since the outbreak of the Al-Aqsa Intifada until today.

Farwaneh added, in a statement, that the Israeli occupation are still holding in their prisons more than 750 Palestinian administrative detainees, without charge or trial.

Today, Wednesday, September 28, marks the 22nd anniversary of the second intifada, known as the “Al-Aqsa Intifada”, as it erupted in the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, spread to all parts of Palestine, and then turned into an armed uprising.

In related context, 30 prisoners in Israeli occupation prisons continue their open hunger strike for the fourth consecutive day, in refusal to continue their administrative detention.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said that 28 prisoners on strike are detained in Israeli “Ofer” prison, and they were grouped into 4 rooms in one of the sections, while there is a prisoner on strike in the Negev prison, and another in “Hadarim” prison.

The administrative detainees on hunger strike announced their boycott of the Israeli occupation courts, in the context of their struggle against the crime of administrative detention.

It is reported that more than 80 percent of the administrative detainees are former prisoners who spent years in the occupation prisons, and most of them were under administrative detention.

The administrative detention is a decision to imprison Palestinians by an Israeli military order, for a period of up to six months, subject to extension, without trial or indictment of the detainee.

The Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission has monitored 1,500 administrative detention decisions issued by the Israeli occupation authorities since the beginning of this year 2022. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)