OIC Calls Meeting to Discuss Qur’an Burnings in Sweden and Denmark

Riyadh, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers on Monday, July 31 to discuss the desecration and burning of copies of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark.

The meeting has been called at the request of Saudi Arabia, the chairman of the 14th Islamic Summit, and the Republic of Iraq, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It comes in implementation of the final statement issued by the extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee, held at the OIC General Secretariat’s headquarters in Jeddah on July 2, to take collective measures to prevent the recurrence of desecration of copies of the Qur’an in Sweden.

According to Arab News, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha called on member states for unified measures against these insulting acts against the Qur’an and the Prophet Muhammad.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)