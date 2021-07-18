More than 950 Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – The Islamic Endowment Department in Jerusalem said that more than 950 settlers stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday morning, under the protection of the Israeli occupation police.

The department reported that the settlers stormed the mosque from the Mughrabi Gate in the form of large groups and roamed its courtyards in a provocative manner, accompanied by extremists Yehuda Glick and Ben Hefer, Wafa reported.

Eyewitnesses said that groups of settlers tried to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque from Bab Hatta and King Faisal from Al-Sa’dia neighborhood and the Islamic neighborhood in the city, but the citizens confronted them, before the occupation forces intervened to protect them and drive them away from the place.

The occupation forces closed all the entrances to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and prevented entry to it in conjunction with the settlers’ incursions, while still besieging dozens of worshipers inside the Al-Qibli Mosque.

The occupation forces, at dawn today, stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, assaulted the worshipers and those stationed there, and evacuated them by force, before arresting a number of them, and closing the tribal prayer hall with iron chains.

Eyewitnesses said that the occupation forces stormed Al-Aqsa from the Al-Silsila and Al-Mughrabi Gates at dawn, and assaulted the worshipers and those stationed in the tribal prayer hall and the courtyards of the mosque.

They added that the occupation forces fired stun grenades at the worshipers, forcing them to leave the mosque’s courtyards by force and at gunpoint.

Last night, the occupation forces erected iron barriers at the entrances to ancient Jerusalem, tightened their military measures, and beat a young man near Bab al-Amud.

The storming of the Al-Aqsa courtyards coincides with preparations to storm it by hundreds of settlers today, in memory of the so-called “destruction of the alleged Temple. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)