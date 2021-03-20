More Than 1,000 Citizen of Myanmar Flee to India

New Delhi, MINA – More than 1,000 citizens of Myanmar have fled because of the violent coup in his country. They have been crossing into Mizoram Province in India since late February.

As quoted from Al Arabiya, March 20, apart from civilians, some of them are reportedly members of the police who have become fugitives for refusing to serve in the military junta.

The number is likely to increase further. Authority in the tiny northeastern state are pushing to help build refugee camps near the border.

“Otherwise, all refugees will be spread everywhere in India,” said MP from Mizoram, K. Vanlalvena.

The governor of Tak Province, Pongrat Piromrat, Thailand, which borders Myanmar, has also done the same. Officials said they had prepared shelters in anticipation of the influx of refugees.

“If many Myanmar citizens cross the border because of an urgent case, we have prepared steps to accept them,” he said.

Since February, Myanmar citizens have been protested against the coup in their country and demanded the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi who is detained by the military.

At least 234 people have been killed since the coup, thousands more detained, according to an activist group.(T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)